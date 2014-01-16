Shrinking budget deficit positive for U.S. credit-Moody's

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday said the faster-than-expected reduction in the U.S. budget deficit and indications for continuation of that trend are positive developments for the U.S. government’s creditworthiness.

In a research note to clients, Moody’s said recent revenue and expenditure trends suggest the deficit should be smaller than Congressional Budget Office forecasts both this year and next.

Coupled with reasonable economic growth, that will also help reduce the deficit-to-gross-domestic-product ratio, which has fallen from roughly 8 percent in fiscal 2010 to around 4 percent last year. The deficit could drop to near 2 percent of GDP by fiscal 2015, according to the latest trend figures.

Last summer Moody’s raised its outlook for the U.S. sovereign credit rating to stable from negative, easing off the threat of a ratings cut. Moody’s currently assigns the U.S. its top rating, “Aaa.”

In 2011, rival ratings agency Standard & Poor’s stripped the United States of its triple-A rating amid a protracted budget battle and standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling.