FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch- sequestration manageable for U.S. public finance entities
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

Fitch- sequestration manageable for U.S. public finance entities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. state and local governments will be able to weather the across-the-board federal spending cuts known as sequestration, even those in areas with large federal government presences, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

The credit rating agency said that “any credit impact will be isolated and no near-term rating actions are anticipated.”

The imminent cuts, which are meant to trim $85 billion from U.S. spending by Sept. 30, do not affect the largest sources of federal funds for states - Medicaid and highway funds - and the reductions will likely total less than 1 percent of overall state and local revenues, Fitch said.

“Some smaller localities that are heavily dependent on federal activity will be more vulnerable to the economic and revenue impact of the sequester than states and larger, more diverse, municipalities,” it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.