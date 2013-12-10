U.S. Congress budget deal would trim federal worker pensions

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A new budget deal that will be debated by the U.S. Congress in the coming days would trim some military spending as well as outlays for federal workers’ retirement programs, Senate Budget Committee chief Patty Murray said on Tuesday.

The deal would cut $12 billion from the two accounts, the Democratic senator said.

Murray also said that congressional leaders are discussing the possibility of extending some expiring federal benefits for the long-term unemployed but that such legislation will not be included in the two-year budget deal.