December 19, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 5 years

US anti-tax activist Norquist blesses Boehner's fiscal cliff plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. anti-tax activist Grover Norquist on Wednesday gave his blessing to House Speaker John Boehner’s backup “fiscal-cliff” plan, saying it would adhere to lawmakers’ pledge not to increase taxes.

Norquist’s action will likely help Boehner win House passage of the measure on Thursday despite a White House’s threat to veto it. Boehner’s backup bill, “Plan B,” would shield more than 98 percent of Americans from a tax hike. But it would still permit a tax increase for those earning more than $1 million to automatically kick in, as scheduled, on Jan. 1.

