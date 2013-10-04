Obama cancels visits to Indonesia, Brunei due to U.S. government shutdown

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama canceled plans to attend summits in Indonesia and Brunei on Thursday, the White House said in a statement, bowing to the reality that a U.S. government shutdown impasse requires him to remain in Washington.

The decision means Obama will no longer depart on Saturday for what had originally been a four-nation, week-long Asia trip. He had canceled visits to Malaysia and the Philippines earlier this week because of his budget struggle with Republicans in Congress.