House Democratic leader Pelosi says still optimistic debt default can be averted

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi, head of the Democratic minority in the House of Representatives, said on Tuesday she still believes a U.S. debt default can be averted.

Emerging from talks with President Barack Obama at the White House, Pelosi skewered House Republican plans to vote on legislation that would change Obama’s healthcare law and said a Senate plan is preferable.

If House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner proceeds with a vote on the House Republican plan, said Pelosi, he will need to pass it without any Democratic votes whatsoever. House Republicans believe they can pass the plan without Democratic votes.