FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House Democratic leader Pelosi says still optimistic debt default can be averted
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 8:58 PM / 4 years ago

House Democratic leader Pelosi says still optimistic debt default can be averted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi, head of the Democratic minority in the House of Representatives, said on Tuesday she still believes a U.S. debt default can be averted.

Emerging from talks with President Barack Obama at the White House, Pelosi skewered House Republican plans to vote on legislation that would change Obama’s healthcare law and said a Senate plan is preferable.

If House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner proceeds with a vote on the House Republican plan, said Pelosi, he will need to pass it without any Democratic votes whatsoever. House Republicans believe they can pass the plan without Democratic votes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.