Obama says hopes for deficit reduction framework by Christmas

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he hopes he and Congress can reach agreement to avoid the looming “fiscal cliff” and shrink the budget deficit before Christmas, and urged supporters to press lawmakers to agree to a deal.

“Our ultimate goal is an agreement that gets our long term deficit under control in a way that is fair and balanced,” he said at the White House.

“I believe that both parties can agree on a framework that does that in the coming weeks. In fact, my hope is to get this done before Christmas,” Obama said.