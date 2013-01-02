FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After fiscal win, Obama warns Congress on debt fight
#Market News
January 2, 2013

After fiscal win, Obama warns Congress on debt fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Speaking after winning a “fiscal cliff” victory, President Barack Obama vowed on Tuesday to avoid a repeat of last year’s divisive fight with Congress over an extension of the nation’s borrowing authority.

“While I will negotiate over many things, I will not have another debate with this Congress about whether or not they should pay the bills they have already racked up,” Obama said in remarks in the White House.

He urged “a little less drama” in coming budget talks about cutting government spending.

