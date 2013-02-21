FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama called top Republicans to discuss looming cuts-White House
#Market News
February 21, 2013

Obama called top Republicans to discuss looming cuts-White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday called Republican congressional leaders, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, to discuss looming spending cuts, the White House said.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the conversations were “good” but declined to provide any details.

An estimated $85 billion in across-the-board “sequestration” cuts are due to go into effect March 1 unless Congress acts. Obama and others have warned that the cuts could hurt economic growth and lead to hundreds of thousands of job losses.

