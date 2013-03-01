FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Obama points finger at Republicans for failure to avert spending cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama heaped blame on Republicans on Friday for the failure to break a deadlock in efforts to avert looming automatic spending cuts and warned that a “ripple effect” would start hurting the middle class and the overall U.S. economy.

Obama, following a White House meeting with a bipartisan group of congressional leaders, said he would keep on reaching out to a “caucus of common sense” among lawmakers on Capitol Hill and is looking for a compromise in coming days and weeks once the cuts take effect later on Friday.

