WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday praised a bipartisan budget deal as a good start and urged the U.S. Congress to quickly pass a budget based on the accord.

“Today’s bipartisan budget agreement is a good first step,” Obama said in a statement. “I want to call on members of Congress from both parties to take the next step and actually pass a budget based on this agreement so I can sign it into law.”