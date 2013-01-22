FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-White House: Obama would support short-term debt limit increase
January 22, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-White House: Obama would support short-term debt limit increase

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday welcomed signals by Republican leaders in the House of Representatives that they aim to pass a nearly four-month extension of the U.S. debt limit, saying the move would take away uncertainty over the issue.

White House spokesman Jay Carney told a briefing that the administration believed the debt limit should be raised over the longer term instead of in incremental steps, but the shift by Republicans was a positive sign.

President Barack Obama would not stand in the way of a short-term extension becoming law if it passed Congress, Carney said.

