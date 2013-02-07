Obama says willing to craft "big deal" on budget, deficit

LEESBURG, Va. Feb 7 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told fellow Democrats from the House of Representatives on Thursday he is willing to agree to a “big deal” with Congress on spending cuts and tax reforms to end the fiscal uncertainty over the U.S. deficit.

“I am prepared, eager and anxious to do a big deal, a big package, that ends this governance by crisis where every two weeks, or every two months, or every six months, we are threatening this hard-won recovery,” Obama told House Democrats attending a three-day retreat.