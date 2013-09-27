FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to House Republicans: vote to keep government open
September 27, 2013 / 8:18 PM / 4 years ago

Obama to House Republicans: vote to keep government open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday called on House of Representatives Republicans to stop “political grandstanding” and pass legislation to avoid a looming government shutdown without cuts to his healthcare law or other conditions.

“Over the next three days, House Republicans will have to decide whether to join the Senate and keep the government open or shut it down because they can’t get their way on an issue that has nothing to do with deficit,” the president said in a statement to reporters at the White House.

“I realize that a lot of what’s taking place right now is political grandstanding, but this grandstanding has real effects on real people,” Obama said.

