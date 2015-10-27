FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama urges Congress to pass budget deal soon
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Obama urges Congress to pass budget deal soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday called on U.S. lawmakers to quickly pass a two-year budget deal to fund the federal government through 2017, saying he was happy there was an agreement that would avert another fiscal crisis.

Obama, speaking at a law enforcement conference in Chicago, said he hoped Republicans, who lead the House of Representatives and the Senate, and Democrats can “come together to pass this agreement without delay.” He also urged lawmakers not to “get sidetracked by ideological debates that have no place in America’s budget process.” (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.