Obama signs budget bill that lifts threat of U.S. debt default
#Market News
November 2, 2015

Obama signs budget bill that lifts threat of U.S. debt default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Monday signed into a law a two-year budget blueprint passed by Congress last week that also lifts the threat of a default on U.S. government debt.

In a brief signing ceremony in the Oval Office, Obama noted lawmakers would still need to pass spending bills, but said he was confident they could get them done on time, and that the bill should free the nation from last-minute government shutdown threats. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
