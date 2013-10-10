FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Republicans, Obama to meet on fiscal issues Friday
October 10, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Senate Republicans, Obama to meet on fiscal issues Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Senate Republicans on Friday at 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT) to discuss how to end the U.S. government shutdown and a looming deadline to raise the nation’s debt limit, a Republican spokesman said.

“That’s a good start, but only if it means he’s decided to drop his refusal to negotiate on solutions,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

“But if this is a meeting where he simply reiterates that he won’t negotiate, this meeting will not be productive,” McConnell said.

