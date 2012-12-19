Obama urges 'sense of perspective' on fiscal cliff issues

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that lawmakers need to put aside the partisan rancor over talks to avert the year-end fiscal cliff in light of the massacre of 26 people, including 20 children, at a Connecticut elementary school.

“If there’s one thing we should have after this week, it should be a sense of perspective about what’s important,” Obama said at a briefing, when asked whether he thought Republicans would be able to cooperate with him to avoid the tax hikes and spending cuts associated with the fiscal cliff.