Obama urges 'sense of perspective' on fiscal cliff issues
December 19, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Obama urges 'sense of perspective' on fiscal cliff issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that lawmakers need to put aside the partisan rancor over talks to avert the year-end fiscal cliff in light of the massacre of 26 people, including 20 children, at a Connecticut elementary school.

“If there’s one thing we should have after this week, it should be a sense of perspective about what’s important,” Obama said at a briefing, when asked whether he thought Republicans would be able to cooperate with him to avoid the tax hikes and spending cuts associated with the fiscal cliff.

