Obama says will sign bill immediately to reopen government, lift debt ceiling
October 17, 2013 / 12:43 AM / 4 years ago

Obama says will sign bill immediately to reopen government, lift debt ceiling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he will sign legislation to reopen the U.S. government and avert a debt default as soon as it reaches the White House.

Speaking after the Senate voted to end the fiscal impasse, but before the House of Representatives took a vote, Obama said the government will reopen immediately after he signs the bill, ending a 16-day shutdown.

“We can begin to lift this cloud of uncertainty and unease from our businesses and from the American people,” he said.

