FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House Republicans to meet Obama on Thursday at White House
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 6:42 PM / 4 years ago

House Republicans to meet Obama on Thursday at White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will sit down on Thursday with some of his main adversaries in the fight over raising the U.S. debt ceiling and ending a government shutdown, meeting with Republicans who control the House of Representatives.

A spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner, the top U.S. Republican in Washington, said Boehner, his deputy, Eric Cantor, and various other House Republicans will meet with Obama.

The list includes at least two Tea Party conservatives, Florida Representative Steve Southerland and Lynn Jenkins of Kansas.

The Boehner spokesman, Brendan Buck, said the White House invited all House Republicans but that Boehner is limiting the group to 18 people, including committee chairs.

Obama is to meet House Democrats on Wednesday.

“Nine days into a government shutdown and a week away from breaching the debt ceiling, a meeting is only worthwhile if it is focused on finding a solution,” said Buck.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.