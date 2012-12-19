FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House-Obama would veto House Republican 'Plan B' on fiscal cliff
December 19, 2012

White House-Obama would veto House Republican 'Plan B' on fiscal cliff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama would veto the House Republican “Plan B” tax proposal designed to avert Jan. 1 tax hikes, the White House said on Wednesday, saying the plan does not meet Obama’s test that spending cuts not fall overwhelmingly on the middle class.

“The President urges the Republican leadership to work with us to resolve remaining differences and find a reasonable solution to this situation today,” White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer said in a statement.

