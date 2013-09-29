FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House approves one-year 'Obamacare' delay in spending bill
#Market News
September 29, 2013 / 4:28 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. House approves one-year 'Obamacare' delay in spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Sunday, ignoring a White House veto threat, approved a one-year delay in funding major provisions of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law as part of a government funding bill.

Republicans attached the amendment to a bill that is needed to keep federal agencies operating beyond Sept. 30 when a new fiscal year begins.

The move brought the U.S. government closer to shutting down on Tuesday amid deep divisions between Republicans and Democrats.

