FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama cuts revenue demand to $1.4 trillion in 'fiscal cliff' talks
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Obama cuts revenue demand to $1.4 trillion in 'fiscal cliff' talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama’s latest counteroffer to avert the year-end “fiscal cliff” includes new tax revenues of $1.4 trillion over 10 years, down from the $1.6 trillion he initially demanded, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

The $200 billion reduction was part of the White House’s latest offer to Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, who also made a counteroffer to Obama on Tuesday. Further details of the two offers were not immediately available.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.