REFILE-U.S. House Republicans seek new deficit-reduction panel
October 8, 2013 / 4:03 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-U.S. House Republicans seek new deficit-reduction panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped letter in headline)

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled a proposal on Tuesday that would establish a bipartisan, 20-member committee to make recommendations on a debt-limit increase and look at ways to rein in the country’s deficits.

Under the proposed legislation, the Republican-dominated House would name 10 members to the panel while the Democratic-led Senate would name the other 10. The panel would also make recommendations on a measure to fund the government for the 2014 fiscal year, ending a shutdown of federal agencies now in its eighth day.

The committee’s recommendations would need the support from a majority of members to move forward. (Reporting By Richard Cowan and Caren Bohan; Editing by David Brunnstrom)

