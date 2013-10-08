Obama would veto bill for new deficit-reduction panel -White House

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama would veto a bill passed by the House of Representatives to create a bipartisan panel that would make recommendations on reducing the country’s deficit and examine the debt limit, the White House said on Tuesday.

The White House said the bill “does nothing to solve the immediate, pressing obligations (that) the Congress has to open the government and pay its bills” and urged the House to vote on a Senate-passed bill that would reopen the government.