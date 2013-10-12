FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Governors strike deals to reopen Grand Canyon and other U.S. national parks
October 12, 2013 / 12:11 AM / 4 years ago

Governors strike deals to reopen Grand Canyon and other U.S. national parks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Three of the United States’ most renowned National Parks, the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore and the Statue of Liberty, are to reopen in coming days after state governors reached a deal despite an ongoing government shutdown.

Arizona Governor Jan Brewer, New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo and South Dakota’s Governor Dennis Daugaard, said separately that they had reached agreements with the federal government to reopen their respective parks between Saturday and Monday. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; David Bailey and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
