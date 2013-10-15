Deal struck to reopen Great Smoky Mountains park amid shutdown

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, closed during its peak fall tourism season by the federal government shutdown, will reopen for five days starting Wednesday using state and county funds, state officials said on Tuesday.

Similar funding efforts have led to the reopening of other U.S. national parks and monuments including, the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore and the Statue of Liberty.

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory said his state would spend $75,000 and Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said his state and two of its counties would use $300,500 to reopen the Great Smoky Mountains park, which includes parts of eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina.

“This is about jobs and the economy,” McCrory said in a statement. “It’s critical we get the gates reopened during the fall season.”

Similar state-funded efforts in recent days also led to the reopening of Rocky Mountain National Park, Utah’s five national parks and its Cedar Breaks and Natural Bridges national monuments, and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

They all are among 401 National Park Service attractions across the United States that shut their gates to visitors on Oct. 1 after the Republican-led House of Representatives and the White House failed to reach agreement on a continuing resolution to fund the federal government.

The national parks attract some 280 million visitors a year. More than 7 million Americans were kept out of the parks over the first 10 days of the shutdown and $750 million in visitor spending was lost, according to estimates by the Coalition of National Park Service Retirees.

President Barack Obama and House Republican leaders inched toward resolving their fiscal impasse on Tuesday but struggled to agree on the length and terms of a short-term deal to reopen the government and raise the federal debt ceiling. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Tim Gaynor; Editing by David Bailey and Steve Orlofsky)