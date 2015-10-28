U.S. House Democrats to provide votes for passing fiscal bill -Pelosi

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will ensure passage of a bill locking in a two-year budget and extending government borrowing authority until March 2017, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to a small group of reporters, Pelosi predicted that Democrats will provide the majority of the votes for the legislation, augmented by “a basic number” of Republican votes.

House leaders are attempting to pass the bill on Wednesday and send it to the Senate for final approval.