Pelosi says unclear if enough House Democrats will back spending bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she is not confident that enough Democrats will support the massive government funding bill to ensure its passage, although she plans to vote for the must-pass legislation.

“We have serious unease in our caucus,” Pelosi told reporters at a news conference, adding that a provision to lift the ban on exporting U.S. crude oil is the top obstacle in gaining enough Democrats’ support. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey, editing by David Alexander)