Pelosi: U.S. House Democrats counter Republican spending bill
December 3, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Pelosi: U.S. House Democrats counter Republican spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House minority leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said Democrats have given Republicans their counter proposal for must-pass legislation to fund the government.

“I‘m hopeful and look forward to receiving their counter,” the California Democrat told reporters at a press briefing, adding that Democrats offered their counter-proposal late on Wednesday.

“Time is running out” on congressional efforts to fund U.S. agencies, she added. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey)

