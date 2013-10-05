Pentagon to recall most furloughed civilian defense employees-U.S. official

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel will announce on Saturday his decision to recall most of the some 400,000 civilian Defense Department employees sent home during the government shutdown, a U.S. defense official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to offer details. Hagel has been reviewing his authority to recall furloughed civilians, who may benefit from additional protections under a law meant to shield America’s military from the shutdown.