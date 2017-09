WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A bill to fund the U.S. government in the new fiscal year starting on Tuesday but delay President Barack Obama’s healthcare law cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives on Saturday.

By a vote of 231-191, the Republican-controlled House set up final debate of the legislation with a vote on passage expected soon, despite a White House promise to veto the legislation because it would gut “Obamacare.”