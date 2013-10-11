U.S. House Republicans await Obama's response to latest fiscal offer

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans were awaiting a White House response to their latest offer on raising U.S. borrowing authority and reopening the government after 11 days of being in partial shutdown, a senior House Republican aide said on Friday.

The aide did not provide details on what was in the House Republicans’ offer, which likely is being discussed now at the White House in a meeting President Barack Obama is having with Senate Republicans.

Meanwhile, Republican Representative Tom Cole, who is close to House Speaker John Boehner, told reporters: “We are awaiting a response from the White House. If he (Obama) signals back that he is willing to sign a short-term deal” on the debt limit, Republicans would move to reopen the government, said Cole, who as a House majority deputy whip helps his party round up votes in support of party leaders.