FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate Democrats to insist on 'clean' debt limit bill-Reid
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2013 / 4:47 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate Democrats to insist on 'clean' debt limit bill-Reid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats will insist on “clean” bills to raise the federal debt limit and restore government funding that are free of conditions, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday.

“We will act on a clean debt ceiling,” Reid told reporters.

The U.S. Treasury has forecast that it will exhaust all of its borrowing capacity on Oct. 17 if Congress fails to raise the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt limit, putting the United States at risk of a historic default that economists say would cause major turmoil in global financial markets and economies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.