U.S. House debt limit, funding plan would not pass Senate -Reid
October 15, 2013 / 3:53 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House debt limit, funding plan would not pass Senate -Reid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday that an alternative debt limit and government funding plan promoted by conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives could not win approval in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Reid said the plan, which was discussed at a House Republican meeting on Tuesdays morning, was “an extreme piece of legislation and it’s nothing more than a blatant attack on bipartisanship.”

Earlier, House Speaker John Boehner said no decisions had been made to bring the House plan up for a vote. The proposal would track several key parameters of an emerging deal that Reid is negotiating with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell but it would require some concessions on “Obamacare” health reforms and add some other restrictions on funding and borrowing.

