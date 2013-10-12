FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Sen. Reid says wants fiscal deal by Monday
October 12, 2013 / 6:40 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Sen. Reid says wants fiscal deal by Monday

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Saturday said he would like fiscal negotiations with Republican leaders to result in a deal by Monday, even though the talks were in their very earliest stage.

Speaking to reporters, Reid, a Democrat, said he would like a deal now to reopen the partially closed federal government and raise U.S. borrowing authority before Thursday, the Treasury Department’s forecast of when it could default if Congress does not act.

“When I say now, I mean in the next 48 hours,” Reid said.

