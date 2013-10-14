FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Sen. Reid hopes to present fiscal plan to Obama Monday
October 14, 2013 / 4:42 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Sen. Reid hopes to present fiscal plan to Obama Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Monday voiced optimism over progress in urgent fiscal negotiations, saying he hoped to be able to present a new proposal to President Barack Obama later in the day.

The Democratic leader, who emerged from a half-hour meeting with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, was asked by reporters whether he would go to the White House armed with a plan to end a 14-day-old partial government shutdown and to raise the limit on government borrowing.

“I hope so,” Reid responded. He and McConnell are set to meet with Obama at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), along with House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

