US Senate leader warns against Obamacare-funding bill link

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, warned congressional Republicans on Monday that he will not go along with any temporary government spending bill that contains controversial add-ons, such as denying funds for “Obamacare.”

With just a week before funding for U.S. agencies is set to expire unless Congress acts, Reid said that House of Representatives leaders in coming days will “face a choice: Either pass a clean CR or shut down the federal government.”

A “CR” is shorthand for a “continuing resolution,” which is a temporary funding bill to keep government operating in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.