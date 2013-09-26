FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate Democrats reject House Republican debt limit plan
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Bitcoin blow as fund drops U.S. exchange application
Future of Money
Bitcoin blow as fund drops U.S. exchange application
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate Democrats reject House Republican debt limit plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, on Thursday rejected plans by Republicans in the House of Representatives to advance a debt limit increase bill that contains measures such as delaying “Obamacare.”

Reid, speaking to reporters, rejected the debt limit increase bill House Republicans hope to vote on in coming days just hours after they unveiled it.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has informed Congress that the U.S. government will hit its $16.7 trillion limit on borrowing by Oct. 17.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.