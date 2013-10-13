Democrat Reid says he will keep talking to Republican McConnell on debt limit

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Sunday that he had a “productive conversation” with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on efforts to reopen the U.S. government and raise the federal debt limit.

“Our discussions were substantive, and we’ll continue those discussions. I‘m optimistic about the prospects for a positive conclusion to the issues before this country today,” Reid said in remarks on the Senate floor.

He did not provide any specifics of the conversation. Democrats and Republicans remain divided over spending levels in any temporary government-funding measure.