U.S. Senate Democratic leader Reid cautious on House Republican debt plan

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed caution on Thursday about a short-term debt ceiling increase plan that Republicans in the House of Representatives are working on aimed at ending a budget crisis in Washington.

Reid told reporters after he and other Senate Democrats met with President Barack Obama at the White House that he had yet to see details of the Republican plan.

“Let’s wait and see what the House does,” Reid said. He said he had seen reports of three different proposals.

Reid stressed that Democrats will not negotiate on budget issues with Republicans unless a 10-day government shutdown is ended.

“Not going to happen,” Reid said.