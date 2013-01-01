FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republicans concerned about lack of spending cuts in 'fiscal cliff' bill
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 1, 2013 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

Republicans concerned about lack of spending cuts in 'fiscal cliff' bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voiced concerns at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday about “the lack of spending cuts” in the Senate-passed “fiscal cliff” bill, a senior aide said.

The more than two-hour meeting ended with no decision on when the House may consider the bill and on what changes Republicans may offer. “Conversations with members will continue throughout the afternoon on a path forward,” said Rory Cooper, a spokesman for Republican leader Eric Cantor, the party’s No. 2 in the House.

Cooper said at the meeting House Speaker John Boehner and Cantor “laid out options to members and listened to feedback. The lack of spending cuts in the Senate bill was a universal concern among members in today’s meeting.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.