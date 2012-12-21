FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US House may return as soon as Dec 27 with a new plan-aide
December 21, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

US House may return as soon as Dec 27 with a new plan-aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives, which abruptly recessed on late Thursday after failing to muster enough support for a “fiscal cliff” bill, may return as soon as Dec. 27 with a yet-to-be-decided new plan, said a senior party aide.

The aide, asking not to be identified by name, said House Republicans were “a few votes short” of the number needed to pass the tax plan offered by House Speaker John Boehner. But the aide added, “the overwhelming majority of the conference was with him.”

