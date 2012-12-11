FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Top U.S. Republican says Obama needs new fiscal cliff offer
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Top U.S. Republican says Obama needs new fiscal cliff offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday called on President Barack Obama to come forth with a new proposal to avert the “fiscal cliff” on Dec. 31 - one that would get enough votes to pass the House and Senate.

While Boehner said he had a “nice meeting, cordial” on Sunday with Obama, the top Republican said he was “still waiting for the White House to identify what spending cuts the president is willing to make as part of the balanced approach that he promised the American people.”

Boehner gave no indication of progress in his talks with Obama during a short speech on the floor of the House.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.