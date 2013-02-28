FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate defeats Republican plan to replace automatic budget cuts
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Senate defeats Republican plan to replace automatic budget cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday, as expected, defeated a Republican plan for replacing $85 billion in across-the-board federal spending cuts called “sequestration,” which are set to begin within hours.

The Republican proposal would have given President Barack Obama two weeks to come up with more targeted spending cuts than the indiscriminate deficit reductions that are set to hit most government agencies. Democrats opposed it largely because they want tax increases to be included in new deficit-reduction efforts.

The Senate is also expected to defeat a competing Democratic proposal for heading off the indiscriminate spending cuts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.