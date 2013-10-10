U.S. House Republicans weigh 6-week debt limit hike

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are still weighing a short-term debt-limit increase, possibly for six weeks, with no decisions going into a closed-door party meeting on Thursday, according to a senior Republican aide.

“It’s one of the options being considered,” the aide said, without outlining the other options. The aide also did not say whether any temporary increase in U.S. borrowing authority would contain policy changes, such as spending cuts or changes to President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care reform law.