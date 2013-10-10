Republicans pitch temporary debt cap, budget talks -aide

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday proposed at a meeting with President Barack Obama temporarily extending the debt limit and starting talks about reopening government, a spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner said.

The House Republicans also proposed formally appointing budget negotiators and while no final decisions were made, communications would continue throughout Thursday night, spokesman Brendan Buck said.

“It was a useful and productive conversation,” he said.