FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Republicans worry that Obama won't negotiate if debt limit raised
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2013 / 3:19 PM / 4 years ago

US Republicans worry that Obama won't negotiate if debt limit raised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives expressed concern on Thursday that President Barack Obama will refuse to negotiate on fiscal issues even if they approve a six-week debt limit hike without conditions, senior Republican aides said.

“There is a lot concern from members from all sides” about the emerging proposal for a short-term increase in the debt limit, one senior aide said. The U.S. Treasury expects to exhaust its remaining borrowing capacity by Oct. 17.

Representative Rodney Davis, a moderate Republican from Illinois, said he believed that despite the concerns, House Republicans will back the short-term debt limit increase plan.

House Republicans were meeting with their leaders on Thursday to discuss the plan, which is aimed at drawing Obama and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid into deficit-reduction talks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.