U.S. Republicans to link debt panel to measure to pay workers
October 8, 2013 / 4:39 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Republicans to link debt panel to measure to pay workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans plan to tie their proposal to name a debt-negotiating panel to a separate measure that would ensure that essential government workers receive their paychecks on time, a House aide said on Tuesday.

The House has already passed legislation that would guarantee back pay for all government workers furloughed during the government shutdown. But those workers would not receive their paychecks until the shutdown ends.

The new measure would ensure that government workers deemed “essential” who have been reporting to work during the shutdown do not see a delay in their pay.

