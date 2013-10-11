U.S. Senate Republicans call Obama meeting constructive, but no deal

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans described their White House meeting with President Barack Obama on Friday as respectful and constructive, but they said no deal was reached to raise the debt limit or end a government shutdown.

“There was talks about everything,” said Senator Dan Coats of Indiana. “That was constructive. But there was no resolution” of differences over raising the debt limit and ending the 11-day shutdown. Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah said Obama expressed concerns about the duration of a House Republican proposal for a short-term extension of the debt limit.